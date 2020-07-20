All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 606 Cambridge DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
606 Cambridge DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

606 Cambridge DR

606 Cambridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

606 Cambridge Dr, Round Rock, TX 78664
Kensington Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This charming brick home, in a quiet neighborhood, is close to Dell's Round Rock Campus, I-35, and the up & coming downtown of Round Rock. This property has all the things you need for an executive extended stay or a family transition to the area. An independent home office space, to separate work life. Plenty of space in the back yard for kids, with a large covered patio to enjoy the central Texas evenings. The great room features a wood burning fireplace. Come see how well you will love this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Cambridge DR have any available units?
606 Cambridge DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Cambridge DR have?
Some of 606 Cambridge DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Cambridge DR currently offering any rent specials?
606 Cambridge DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Cambridge DR pet-friendly?
No, 606 Cambridge DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 606 Cambridge DR offer parking?
Yes, 606 Cambridge DR offers parking.
Does 606 Cambridge DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Cambridge DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Cambridge DR have a pool?
No, 606 Cambridge DR does not have a pool.
Does 606 Cambridge DR have accessible units?
No, 606 Cambridge DR does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Cambridge DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Cambridge DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave
Round Rock, TX 78681
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road
Round Rock, TX 78681
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District