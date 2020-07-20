606 Cambridge DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This charming brick home, in a quiet neighborhood, is close to Dell's Round Rock Campus, I-35, and the up & coming downtown of Round Rock. This property has all the things you need for an executive extended stay or a family transition to the area. An independent home office space, to separate work life. Plenty of space in the back yard for kids, with a large covered patio to enjoy the central Texas evenings. The great room features a wood burning fireplace. Come see how well you will love this home.