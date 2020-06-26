5829 Pescia St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available September 1!! Please call Danny Adams with Renters Warehouse at 512-658-0632 with questions or to schedule a showing!! One owner, fabulous three bedroom, two bath with an open floor plan. Great kitchen open to the dining and living area with granite counter tops, tons of cabinet storage, and bar height eating area. Huge living room with centralized media wall. Stained concrete floors in all the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Large master bedroom with attached bathroom. Bathroom vanity has two sinks, private water closet, stand up shower, and a large walk in closet. 2 nice sized secondary bedrooms separated from the rest of the house that share a bathroom. All the rooms have ceiling fans. Property comes with refrigerator and washer and dryer! Great, big backyard with a patio perfect for your grilling afternoons! House sits on a corner lot. Garage weight gym can stay and fold away to make use of the garage. Awesome neighborhood pool, splashpad, and playscape!