Last updated October 12 2019 at 5:36 PM

5829 Pescia St

Location

5829 Pescia St, Round Rock, TX 78665

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available September 1!! Please call Danny Adams with Renters Warehouse at 512-658-0632 with questions or to schedule a showing!! One owner, fabulous three bedroom, two bath with an open floor plan. Great kitchen open to the dining and living area with granite counter tops, tons of cabinet storage, and bar height eating area. Huge living room with centralized media wall. Stained concrete floors in all the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Large master bedroom with attached bathroom. Bathroom vanity has two sinks, private water closet, stand up shower, and a large walk in closet. 2 nice sized secondary bedrooms separated from the rest of the house that share a bathroom. All the rooms have ceiling fans. Property comes with refrigerator and washer and dryer! Great, big backyard with a patio perfect for your grilling afternoons! House sits on a corner lot. Garage weight gym can stay and fold away to make use of the garage. Awesome neighborhood pool, splashpad, and playscape!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 Pescia St have any available units?
5829 Pescia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 5829 Pescia St have?
Some of 5829 Pescia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5829 Pescia St currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Pescia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Pescia St pet-friendly?
No, 5829 Pescia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 5829 Pescia St offer parking?
Yes, 5829 Pescia St offers parking.
Does 5829 Pescia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5829 Pescia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Pescia St have a pool?
Yes, 5829 Pescia St has a pool.
Does 5829 Pescia St have accessible units?
No, 5829 Pescia St does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Pescia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5829 Pescia St does not have units with dishwashers.
