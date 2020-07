Amenities

Open floor plan concept, mostly bamboo flooring. Carpet in 2 bedrooms, master has bamboo. Granite kitchen counters, newer dishwasher, sep laundry room. Mother in law style plan, master bath has separate tub /shower. Large living room has area at end for dining room or office area. (or kids play area?) Spacious back yard, house on dead end street cuts down on traffic. Highly rated Chandler Oaks Grade School in subdivision. 2 community pools, kids play areas, & more!