3656 Spring Canyon TRL

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking playground pool

You'll love this home! Amazing upgraded kitchen includes 42" cherrywood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floors*3 bdrms 2 baths, PLUS study!*Brand new wood-like floors just installed in living area/office. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower*Covered front and back porch*Home backs to greenbelt-no neighbors behind you!*Clean and ready for immediate move in*Neighborhood has 2 pools, several playgrounds and within walking distance to exemplary rated Chandler Oaks Elem.