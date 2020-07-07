All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3656 Spring Canyon TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3656 Spring Canyon TRL
Last updated January 26 2020 at 4:27 PM

3656 Spring Canyon TRL

3656 Spring Canyon Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3656 Spring Canyon Trail, Round Rock, TX 78681
Preserve at Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
pool
You'll love this home! Amazing upgraded kitchen includes 42" cherrywood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floors*3 bdrms 2 baths, PLUS study!*Brand new wood-like floors just installed in living area/office. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower*Covered front and back porch*Home backs to greenbelt-no neighbors behind you!*Clean and ready for immediate move in*Neighborhood has 2 pools, several playgrounds and within walking distance to exemplary rated Chandler Oaks Elem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3656 Spring Canyon TRL have any available units?
3656 Spring Canyon TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3656 Spring Canyon TRL have?
Some of 3656 Spring Canyon TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3656 Spring Canyon TRL currently offering any rent specials?
3656 Spring Canyon TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3656 Spring Canyon TRL pet-friendly?
No, 3656 Spring Canyon TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 3656 Spring Canyon TRL offer parking?
Yes, 3656 Spring Canyon TRL offers parking.
Does 3656 Spring Canyon TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3656 Spring Canyon TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3656 Spring Canyon TRL have a pool?
Yes, 3656 Spring Canyon TRL has a pool.
Does 3656 Spring Canyon TRL have accessible units?
Yes, 3656 Spring Canyon TRL has accessible units.
Does 3656 Spring Canyon TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3656 Spring Canyon TRL has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd
Round Rock, TX 78681
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District