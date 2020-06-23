All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

2814 Cool River LOOP

2814 Cool River Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2814 Cool River Loop, Round Rock, TX 78665
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Luxury rental home in Lake Forest ready for immediate move-in. This Landlord cares! NEW roof installed Sept 2019 + fresh interior paint throughout home + NEW stainless steel appliances + updated flooring in the master suite & main floor study! 4bedrooms, 3.5bathrooms + study + game room UP + second living (media) UP. 3-car, tandem garage. Premium culdesac lot w/ playscape & covered patios. Master on MAIN floor. OPEN kitchen w/ built-in appliances. Quality, high-end home & feed to top rated schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

