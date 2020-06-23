2814 Cool River LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Luxury rental home in Lake Forest ready for immediate move-in. This Landlord cares! NEW roof installed Sept 2019 + fresh interior paint throughout home + NEW stainless steel appliances + updated flooring in the master suite & main floor study! 4bedrooms, 3.5bathrooms + study + game room UP + second living (media) UP. 3-car, tandem garage. Premium culdesac lot w/ playscape & covered patios. Master on MAIN floor. OPEN kitchen w/ built-in appliances. Quality, high-end home & feed to top rated schools!