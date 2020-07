Amenities

Great open floor plan - look from kitchen straight through living into the large backyard. French doors lead to the office up front. Check out the mud room built-ins. Rustic textured tile in living areas is neutral, stylish, and durable. Granite and stainless luxe kitchen w/ dark stained banks of cabinets. Community has pool, park trails. Close to 35, 130, hospital, dell, etc.