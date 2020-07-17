All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:57 AM

2404 Butler Way

2404 Butler Way · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Butler Way, Round Rock, TX 78665
Settlers Crossing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bring your Family to view this Superb 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bath Home in Settlers Crossing with Round Rock Schools. Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Area with Boxed Window and a Walk-In Pantry. Kitchen opens to the Living Room and Ready to entertain your Friends. Master Bedroom has a Large Walk-In Closet; Master Bathroom has a Garden Tub with Separate Shower. Hand Scraped Wood Flooring and Ceramic Tile in Wet Areas. Relax in the Backyard – Great for your Backyard Fun. Fantastic Neighborhood for the Family - Close to Dell Diamond and Old Settlers Park. Give Us a Call - Make Your Appointment Today - Be the Family Hero!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Butler Way have any available units?
2404 Butler Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Butler Way have?
Some of 2404 Butler Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Butler Way currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Butler Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Butler Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Butler Way is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Butler Way offer parking?
No, 2404 Butler Way does not offer parking.
Does 2404 Butler Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Butler Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Butler Way have a pool?
No, 2404 Butler Way does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Butler Way have accessible units?
No, 2404 Butler Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Butler Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 Butler Way does not have units with dishwashers.
