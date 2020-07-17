2404 Butler Way

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bring your Family to view this Superb 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bath Home in Settlers Crossing with Round Rock Schools. Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Area with Boxed Window and a Walk-In Pantry. Kitchen opens to the Living Room and Ready to entertain your Friends. Master Bedroom has a Large Walk-In Closet; Master Bathroom has a Garden Tub with Separate Shower. Hand Scraped Wood Flooring and Ceramic Tile in Wet Areas. Relax in the Backyard – Great for your Backyard Fun. Fantastic Neighborhood for the Family - Close to Dell Diamond and Old Settlers Park. Give Us a Call - Make Your Appointment Today - Be the Family Hero!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.