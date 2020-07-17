2404 Butler Way

Amenities
Bring your Family to view this Superb 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bath Home in Settlers Crossing with Round Rock Schools. Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Area with Boxed Window and a Walk-In Pantry. Kitchen opens to the Living Room and Ready to entertain your Friends. Master Bedroom has a Large Walk-In Closet; Master Bathroom has a Garden Tub with Separate Shower. Hand Scraped Wood Flooring and Ceramic Tile in Wet Areas. Relax in the Backyard – Great for your Backyard Fun. Fantastic Neighborhood for the Family - Close to Dell Diamond and Old Settlers Park. Give Us a Call - Make Your Appointment Today - Be the Family Hero!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.