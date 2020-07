Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come visit this fabulous property available in May! Very spacious home with a two-car garage. Perfect for your family. This home features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Not only does it have spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, but the master also features a jacuzzi tub. Get your work done in the cozy office space. This home is perfect for your pet and includes a fenced-off backyard.