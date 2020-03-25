All apartments in Round Rock
1905 Windy Park Drive
1905 Windy Park Drive

1905 Windy Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Windy Park Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Windy Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Open-plan home near Dell, tons of shopping & quick access to I-35 & 45. Walk to Clay Madsen Recreation Center. Pantry & ample cabinet space in kitchen, with side-by-side refrigerator, gas stove and new dishwasher coming. Includes walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections, wired for security with panels upstairs/downstairs. 1-car garage. Privacy fence. Pet friendly. Security deposit $1500. Available May 8.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/swnfzaw

Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Windy Park Drive have any available units?
1905 Windy Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Windy Park Drive have?
Some of 1905 Windy Park Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Windy Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Windy Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Windy Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Windy Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Windy Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Windy Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 1905 Windy Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Windy Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Windy Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 Windy Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Windy Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 Windy Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Windy Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Windy Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
