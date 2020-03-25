1905 Windy Park Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Open-plan home near Dell, tons of shopping & quick access to I-35 & 45. Walk to Clay Madsen Recreation Center. Pantry & ample cabinet space in kitchen, with side-by-side refrigerator, gas stove and new dishwasher coming. Includes walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections, wired for security with panels upstairs/downstairs. 1-car garage. Privacy fence. Pet friendly. Security deposit $1500. Available May 8.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



