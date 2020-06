Amenities

on-site laundry garage carpet

Clean and cute! 3 bed, 2 full bath home with a large garage conversion that could easily be a 4th bedroom. New flooring in the bedrooms along with brand new carpet and paint in the bonus room. Great storage and layout!

Large gate in backyard for easy access of boat/RV storage. 2 large storage units in back, converted garage to play room/study with a wall-full of built in bookcase. Laminate flooring throughout!