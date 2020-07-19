All apartments in Round Rock
1203 Cardinal Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1203 Cardinal Lane

1203 Cardinal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Cardinal Lane, Round Rock, TX 78681
Oakcreek

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Updated home near excellent schools on cul-de-sac with private backyard backing to green belt! Features include: gas burning fireplace, sprinkler system, upgraded baths and kitchen with stainless appliances-double oven, granite, and beautiful slate flooring. This is a must see!
Updated home near excellent schools on cul-de-sac with private backyard backing to green belt! Features include: gas burning fireplace, sprinkler system, upgraded baths and kitchen with stainless appliances-double oven, granite, and beautiful slate flooring. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

