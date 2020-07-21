All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 1106 Greenbriar Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1106 Greenbriar Loop
Last updated August 6 2019 at 8:53 PM

1106 Greenbriar Loop

1106 Greenbriar Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1106 Greenbriar Loop, Round Rock, TX 78664
Greenslopes at Lake Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovingly maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home in desirable Greenslopes Neighborhood. Easy access to I35, 45, Old Town Round Rock. Home features an open living area, fireplace, beautiful backyard (completely fenced), french door access to small patio outside, separate french door access from master to the backyard. All appliances including stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher present.New flooring to be installed prior to move in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Greenbriar Loop have any available units?
1106 Greenbriar Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Greenbriar Loop have?
Some of 1106 Greenbriar Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Greenbriar Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Greenbriar Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Greenbriar Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Greenbriar Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Greenbriar Loop offer parking?
No, 1106 Greenbriar Loop does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Greenbriar Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Greenbriar Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Greenbriar Loop have a pool?
No, 1106 Greenbriar Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Greenbriar Loop have accessible units?
No, 1106 Greenbriar Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Greenbriar Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 Greenbriar Loop has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35
Round Rock, TX 78681
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRound Rock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District