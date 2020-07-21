1106 Greenbriar Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovingly maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home in desirable Greenslopes Neighborhood. Easy access to I35, 45, Old Town Round Rock. Home features an open living area, fireplace, beautiful backyard (completely fenced), french door access to small patio outside, separate french door access from master to the backyard. All appliances including stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher present.New flooring to be installed prior to move in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.