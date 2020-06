Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking

Gorgeous Round Rock West home with easy access to I35, 45 Toll, Mopac, downtown Round Rock and only 10 minutes away from the future Apple campus and Dell. This beautifully maintained home has interesting interior features, a formal dining room/office space, a covered and air conditioned patio and a stunning beautiful backyard complete with a pergola, deck and large trees. You may have plenty of conveniences near, but the backyard is a relaxing oasis.