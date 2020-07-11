Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog grooming area dog park pool yoga cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Nestled near the CityLine development, the Flats at Palisades Apartments provides residents with a peaceful oasis within easy driving distance of endless entertainment options. When you rent a spacious apartment at the Flats at Palisades, you’ll delight in all kinds of modern luxuries, from granite countertops and kitchen islands to interior barn doors and upgraded tech packages. You’ll also have access to our community features, including our elegant resident lounge, 24-hour techno gym, yoga room, swimming pool, dog park, dog washing station, bike rentals, dry cleaning service, and much more.



Should you want to venture out from the refined comfort of your home, you’ll be just minutes away from numerous parks, retail destinations, and Downtown Dallas. Our community is also convenient to the University of Texas at Dallas, as well as plenty of shops, restaurants, and markets. Enjoy a higher standard of living in the heart of the D