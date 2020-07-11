All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like The Flats at Palisades.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
The Flats at Palisades
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

The Flats at Palisades

2625 Empire Drive · (972) 200-9237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2625 Empire Drive, Richardson, TX 75080

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6322 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,171

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 1323 · Avail. Oct 27

$1,201

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 4312 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,261

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4314 · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

Unit 1315 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,594

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

Unit 4230 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Flats at Palisades.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
pool
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Nestled near the CityLine development, the Flats at Palisades Apartments provides residents with a peaceful oasis within easy driving distance of endless entertainment options. When you rent a spacious apartment at the Flats at Palisades, you’ll delight in all kinds of modern luxuries, from granite countertops and kitchen islands to interior barn doors and upgraded tech packages. You’ll also have access to our community features, including our elegant resident lounge, 24-hour techno gym, yoga room, swimming pool, dog park, dog washing station, bike rentals, dry cleaning service, and much more.

Should you want to venture out from the refined comfort of your home, you’ll be just minutes away from numerous parks, retail destinations, and Downtown Dallas. Our community is also convenient to the University of Texas at Dallas, as well as plenty of shops, restaurants, and markets. Enjoy a higher standard of living in the heart of the D

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 if Fully Approved (1 month rent deposit if not met)
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $150
Additional: Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions and max weight of 150 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Flats at Palisades have any available units?
The Flats at Palisades has 11 units available starting at $1,171 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does The Flats at Palisades have?
Some of The Flats at Palisades's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Flats at Palisades currently offering any rent specials?
The Flats at Palisades is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Flats at Palisades pet-friendly?
Yes, The Flats at Palisades is pet friendly.
Does The Flats at Palisades offer parking?
Yes, The Flats at Palisades offers parking.
Does The Flats at Palisades have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Flats at Palisades offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Flats at Palisades have a pool?
Yes, The Flats at Palisades has a pool.
Does The Flats at Palisades have accessible units?
Yes, The Flats at Palisades has accessible units.
Does The Flats at Palisades have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Flats at Palisades has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Flats at Palisades?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with GymRichardson Apartments with Parking
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity