808 Greenhaven Drive

Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home was recently completely renovated. The gourmet kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its custom cabinets, quartz counters, marble black splash, 6 burner gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry with adjustable shelving. Other highlights include, vinyl wood plank flooring through out and wood like tile in powder bath, barn doors throughout, master features free standing tub, frameless glass shower, double vanity with granite top, walk in closet with cabinetry. Oversized playroom with French doors to access back yard and patio with cedar arbor. It’s hard to list all the indoor and outdoor features of this stunning home. Schedule a tour today!