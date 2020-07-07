All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 808 Greenhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
808 Greenhaven Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:04 PM

808 Greenhaven Drive

808 Greenhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

808 Greenhaven Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home was recently completely renovated. The gourmet kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its custom cabinets, quartz counters, marble black splash, 6 burner gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry with adjustable shelving. Other highlights include, vinyl wood plank flooring through out and wood like tile in powder bath, barn doors throughout, master features free standing tub, frameless glass shower, double vanity with granite top, walk in closet with cabinetry. Oversized playroom with French doors to access back yard and patio with cedar arbor. It’s hard to list all the indoor and outdoor features of this stunning home. Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Greenhaven Drive have any available units?
808 Greenhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Greenhaven Drive have?
Some of 808 Greenhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Greenhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
808 Greenhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Greenhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 808 Greenhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 808 Greenhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 808 Greenhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 808 Greenhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Greenhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Greenhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 808 Greenhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 808 Greenhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 808 Greenhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Greenhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Greenhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District