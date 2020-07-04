All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 628 Sheffield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
628 Sheffield Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

628 Sheffield Drive

628 Sheffield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

628 Sheffield Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Richland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home features a great flowing floor plan with a great location in desired Richardson.
Home amenities include vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, wet bar, Private laundry room, trash compactor, dutch oven and alarm system ready for activation.
All 4 bedrooms have ceilng fans and carpet flooring. Master suite features 3 walk in closets! Beautiful outdoor living space with ceiling fan on the patio and pre-wired for outdoor speakers. The backyard also features a true green house for plants or can be used for storage.
Rental Criteria
$40.00 Application fee per adult. 1-2 months' rent for deposit ( depends upon the outcome) and income requirement is 2.5 x rent.
Call 214-340-9302 to schedule your private tour.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Sheffield Drive have any available units?
628 Sheffield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 Sheffield Drive have?
Some of 628 Sheffield Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Sheffield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
628 Sheffield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Sheffield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Sheffield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 628 Sheffield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 628 Sheffield Drive offers parking.
Does 628 Sheffield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Sheffield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Sheffield Drive have a pool?
No, 628 Sheffield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 628 Sheffield Drive have accessible units?
No, 628 Sheffield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Sheffield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Sheffield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District