628 Sheffield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry garage cats allowed dogs allowed

This 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home features a great flowing floor plan with a great location in desired Richardson.

Home amenities include vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, wet bar, Private laundry room, trash compactor, dutch oven and alarm system ready for activation.

All 4 bedrooms have ceilng fans and carpet flooring. Master suite features 3 walk in closets! Beautiful outdoor living space with ceiling fan on the patio and pre-wired for outdoor speakers. The backyard also features a true green house for plants or can be used for storage.

Rental Criteria

$40.00 Application fee per adult. 1-2 months' rent for deposit ( depends upon the outcome) and income requirement is 2.5 x rent.

Call 214-340-9302 to schedule your private tour.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.