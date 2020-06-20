All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 5410 Wellington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
5410 Wellington Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 8:51 AM

5410 Wellington Drive

5410 Wellington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5410 Wellington Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Carrington Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Four bedroom home offering a Office and Pool, Including Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator. Spacious home with formal dining room with lots of natural lighting off an open kitchen with plenty of counter top space, break fast nook, all appliances including a full size washer and dryer. Master bedroom, extra large walk in closet, three additional nice size bedrooms, patio area with furniture and sparkling pool. One or two small or medium size pet up to 35 pounds is welcome. Tenant responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information. Renters Insurance and Pool Insurance will be required before move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 Wellington Drive have any available units?
5410 Wellington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 Wellington Drive have?
Some of 5410 Wellington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 Wellington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5410 Wellington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 Wellington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5410 Wellington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5410 Wellington Drive offer parking?
No, 5410 Wellington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5410 Wellington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5410 Wellington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 Wellington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5410 Wellington Drive has a pool.
Does 5410 Wellington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5410 Wellington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 Wellington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5410 Wellington Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District