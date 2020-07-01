427 Sandy Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with detached 2 car garage in highly sought after Prairie Creek Elementary. This home features fresh paint, new flooring, granite countertops, new backsplash, and new roof. Two living areas or use one as a formal dining room. Close to Canyon Creek Country Club, local restaurants, scenic Prairie Creek park, and Canyon Creek community pool.



Application should be completed online. Each occupant over age 18 must complete application. Application fee $50. Upon approval security deposit and $100 lease admin fee is due.



Pet deposit based on size of pet. Pets under 25 pounds $250 deposit over 25 pounds $350 deposit. Monthly pet fees also based on size of pet.