All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 427 Sandy Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
427 Sandy Trail
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:56 PM

427 Sandy Trail

427 Sandy Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

427 Sandy Trail, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with detached 2 car garage in highly sought after Prairie Creek Elementary. This home features fresh paint, new flooring, granite countertops, new backsplash, and new roof. Two living areas or use one as a formal dining room. Close to Canyon Creek Country Club, local restaurants, scenic Prairie Creek park, and Canyon Creek community pool.

Application should be completed online. Each occupant over age 18 must complete application. Application fee $50. Upon approval security deposit and $100 lease admin fee is due.

Pet deposit based on size of pet. Pets under 25 pounds $250 deposit over 25 pounds $350 deposit. Monthly pet fees also based on size of pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Sandy Trail have any available units?
427 Sandy Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 Sandy Trail have?
Some of 427 Sandy Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Sandy Trail currently offering any rent specials?
427 Sandy Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Sandy Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 Sandy Trail is pet friendly.
Does 427 Sandy Trail offer parking?
Yes, 427 Sandy Trail offers parking.
Does 427 Sandy Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Sandy Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Sandy Trail have a pool?
Yes, 427 Sandy Trail has a pool.
Does 427 Sandy Trail have accessible units?
No, 427 Sandy Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Sandy Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 Sandy Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District