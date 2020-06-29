4124 Silverthorne

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly hot tub fireplace microwave

Available 03/14/19 Gourmet kitchen, open floor, spacious house - Property Id: 86120



Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath custom home in Cul De Sac street with mature trees. Gourmet kitchen with island overviews family room. Master suite is huge with high ceiling and Jacuzzi, and 2nd bedroom (which could be used as study room) are down stairs. Two large bedrooms are upstairs with Jack and Jill bath. Huge backyard.



Family room is separated from other bedrooms and semi-enclosed. You could enjoy your late night movies without keeping your kids waked. Or have your quiet private conversation while your teenagers may jump up and down in their own living space upstairs.



Walk to Creek Hollow park, award-winning Plano elementary school Stinson and minutes away from middle school Otto. Easy access to highways, shopping and much more.



Come see for yourself!

