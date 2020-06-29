All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 4124 Silverthorne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
4124 Silverthorne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4124 Silverthorne

4124 Silverthorne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4124 Silverthorne Street, Richardson, TX 75082
Creek Hollow Estates

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 03/14/19 Gourmet kitchen, open floor, spacious house - Property Id: 86120

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath custom home in Cul De Sac street with mature trees. Gourmet kitchen with island overviews family room. Master suite is huge with high ceiling and Jacuzzi, and 2nd bedroom (which could be used as study room) are down stairs. Two large bedrooms are upstairs with Jack and Jill bath. Huge backyard.

Family room is separated from other bedrooms and semi-enclosed. You could enjoy your late night movies without keeping your kids waked. Or have your quiet private conversation while your teenagers may jump up and down in their own living space upstairs.

Walk to Creek Hollow park, award-winning Plano elementary school Stinson and minutes away from middle school Otto. Easy access to highways, shopping and much more.

Come see for yourself!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86120
Property Id 86120

(RLNE4509867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Silverthorne have any available units?
4124 Silverthorne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Silverthorne have?
Some of 4124 Silverthorne's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Silverthorne currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Silverthorne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Silverthorne pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Silverthorne is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Silverthorne offer parking?
No, 4124 Silverthorne does not offer parking.
Does 4124 Silverthorne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Silverthorne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Silverthorne have a pool?
No, 4124 Silverthorne does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Silverthorne have accessible units?
No, 4124 Silverthorne does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Silverthorne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 Silverthorne has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District