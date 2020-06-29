All apartments in Richardson
3811 Brantford Drive

Location

3811 Brantford Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath is located in Richardson and Plano ISD, just minutes from Breckinridge Park and great shopping and dining! The exterior features beautiful brick and a sprawling lawn with mature trees. A grand foyer with soaring ceilings opens to a gorgeous interior of designer tones, featuring a brick fireplace with hearth and wood mantle, vaulted ceilings, large bedrooms, and a Kitchen with center island and great views. The backyard features a large open patio, mature trees and an electric gate that provides extra security and additional room to roam!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 Brantford Drive have any available units?
3811 Brantford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 Brantford Drive have?
Some of 3811 Brantford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 Brantford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3811 Brantford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 Brantford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3811 Brantford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 3811 Brantford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3811 Brantford Drive offers parking.
Does 3811 Brantford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 Brantford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 Brantford Drive have a pool?
No, 3811 Brantford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3811 Brantford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3811 Brantford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 Brantford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3811 Brantford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

