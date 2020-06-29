3811 Brantford Drive

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2.1 bath is located in Richardson and Plano ISD, just minutes from Breckinridge Park and great shopping and dining! The exterior features beautiful brick and a sprawling lawn with mature trees. A grand foyer with soaring ceilings opens to a gorgeous interior of designer tones, featuring a brick fireplace with hearth and wood mantle, vaulted ceilings, large bedrooms, and a Kitchen with center island and great views. The backyard features a large open patio, mature trees and an electric gate that provides extra security and additional room to roam!