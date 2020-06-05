3414 Charleston Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful, immaculate one story 4 bedrooms 3 full baths single family home with very open layout, just renovated! Pictures do it no justice. Enjoy super spacious master suite with all updated master spa bath with gorgeous quartz and new tile. This bright and airy home features beautiful formal dining, abundance of living areas, plus 4th bedroom can be used as office. Large all new gourmet kitchen has quartz counter tops with tons of cabinet & counter space and also features butlers pantry with addl office or desk area! 2 car garage with epoxy floors and green & quiet backyard oasis. Beautiful Brekinridge Park with lakes and trails is a block away. Exemplary PLANO ISD schools.