Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful garden home in a quite neighborhood conveniently located near George Bush Tollway 190 and I-75 in Richardson. soaring ceilings in family room, wet bar open to dining, 2 outdoor atrium areas and large backyard, updated kitchen,fresh paint, new tiles in bathrooms, Decorator lighting and much more, Refrigerator and storage unit included. This one will go fast!