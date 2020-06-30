All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2308 Woodglen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2308 Woodglen Dr
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:05 AM

2308 Woodglen Dr

2308 Woodglen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2308 Woodglen Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Owens Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Woodglen Drive - Beautiful 2 story home in Richardson 2 miles from Cityline. This home has 4 BR, 2.5 BA, 2,209 sq. ft. Easy access to I75 and George Bush Turnpike.
It features:
- Living Areas upstairs and down
- Large closed in back patio with heat and AC
- Stainless steel appliances - Gas Cooktop
- Double Oven - Granite Counter Tops
- Wooden fence
- Washer and Dryer
- Ceramic Tile, Laminate, and Wood floors
- Ceiling fans throughout

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. App. Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older. Must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, no previous evictions.

(RLNE5056161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Woodglen Dr have any available units?
2308 Woodglen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Woodglen Dr have?
Some of 2308 Woodglen Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Woodglen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Woodglen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Woodglen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Woodglen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Woodglen Dr offer parking?
No, 2308 Woodglen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2308 Woodglen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2308 Woodglen Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Woodglen Dr have a pool?
No, 2308 Woodglen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Woodglen Dr have accessible units?
No, 2308 Woodglen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Woodglen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Woodglen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District