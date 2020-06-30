2308 Woodglen Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Woodglen Drive - Beautiful 2 story home in Richardson 2 miles from Cityline. This home has 4 BR, 2.5 BA, 2,209 sq. ft. Easy access to I75 and George Bush Turnpike.

It features:

- Living Areas upstairs and down

- Large closed in back patio with heat and AC

- Stainless steel appliances - Gas Cooktop

- Double Oven - Granite Counter Tops

- Wooden fence

- Washer and Dryer

- Ceramic Tile, Laminate, and Wood floors

- Ceiling fans throughout



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. App. Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older. Must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, no previous evictions.



(RLNE5056161)