2308 Woodglen Dr

Amenities
Woodglen Drive - Beautiful 2 story home in Richardson 2 miles from Cityline. This home has 4 BR, 2.5 BA, 2,209 sq. ft. Easy access to I75 and George Bush Turnpike.
It features:
- Living Areas upstairs and down
- Large closed in back patio with heat and AC
- Stainless steel appliances - Gas Cooktop
- Double Oven - Granite Counter Tops
- Wooden fence
- Washer and Dryer
- Ceramic Tile, Laminate, and Wood floors
- Ceiling fans throughout
Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. App. Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older. Must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, no previous evictions.
(RLNE5056161)