Park at Gateway
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:47 AM

Park at Gateway

355 Vista Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

355 Vista Glen Dr, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

Hi,
I have this 1b1b apartment available from April 27th. The complex is half mile east of George Bush & 75, in Plano. The apartment is on 3rd floor(top floor), 770 square feet big. The complex is about 6 years old. The rent I pay is over $1350. but I would throw in a subsidy, so you only need to pay $950/month.
For the sublease, I would like to add you as a roommate to the lease. I will not live there; but the office will run a background check on you so that I know you are Okay (no criminal record, no eviction, ...). You dont need to have proof of income. This action should benefit both of us.
The lease ends on June 30th; you have the option to renew.

Thanks,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park at Gateway have any available units?
Park at Gateway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is Park at Gateway currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Gateway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park at Gateway pet-friendly?
No, Park at Gateway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does Park at Gateway offer parking?
No, Park at Gateway does not offer parking.
Does Park at Gateway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park at Gateway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Gateway have a pool?
No, Park at Gateway does not have a pool.
Does Park at Gateway have accessible units?
No, Park at Gateway does not have accessible units.
Does Park at Gateway have units with dishwashers?
No, Park at Gateway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Park at Gateway have units with air conditioning?
No, Park at Gateway does not have units with air conditioning.

