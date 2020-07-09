Park at Gateway

Amenities

Hi,

I have this 1b1b apartment available from April 27th. The complex is half mile east of George Bush & 75, in Plano. The apartment is on 3rd floor(top floor), 770 square feet big. The complex is about 6 years old. The rent I pay is over $1350. but I would throw in a subsidy, so you only need to pay $950/month.

For the sublease, I would like to add you as a roommate to the lease. I will not live there; but the office will run a background check on you so that I know you are Okay (no criminal record, no eviction, ...). You dont need to have proof of income. This action should benefit both of us.

The lease ends on June 30th; you have the option to renew.



Thanks,