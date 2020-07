Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub lobby

Hunters Glen apartment homes offer an exceptional residential living experience and are conveniently located off Independence Parkway, adjacent to a green belt area and Plano’s Jack Carter Park. Hunters Glen boasts mature landscaping throughout a blend of one and two story apartment homes that feature fully equipped kitchens with microwaves, wood burning fireplaces and abundant storage space. Residents enjoy a resort style pool, fitness center, tennis courts and picnic areas with grills! Hunter’s Glen is committed to provide our residents with an attractive, convenient and comfortable home to live, work and play. Visit us today!