Plano, TX
9844 De Loach Drive
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:00 AM

9844 De Loach Drive

9844 Deloach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9844 Deloach Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Neat & bright 3 bedroom zero lot line home! Open floor plan w 18 ft ceiling in living room incl gas log fireplace, tile flrs, large windows to oversized backyard big enough for pool. Butlers pantry in kitchen, also granite counters, stainless appl, 42-in cabinets, big utility room, more. Master is down w Plantation shutters, huge walk-in closet, bath w jetted tub & separate tiled shower. Up are 2 bedrms plus spacious game room. Just min from 121! Great condition, very well maintained!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9844 De Loach Drive have any available units?
9844 De Loach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9844 De Loach Drive have?
Some of 9844 De Loach Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9844 De Loach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9844 De Loach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9844 De Loach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9844 De Loach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9844 De Loach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9844 De Loach Drive offers parking.
Does 9844 De Loach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9844 De Loach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9844 De Loach Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9844 De Loach Drive has a pool.
Does 9844 De Loach Drive have accessible units?
No, 9844 De Loach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9844 De Loach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9844 De Loach Drive has units with dishwashers.

