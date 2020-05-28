9844 De Loach Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Neat & bright 3 bedroom zero lot line home! Open floor plan w 18 ft ceiling in living room incl gas log fireplace, tile flrs, large windows to oversized backyard big enough for pool. Butlers pantry in kitchen, also granite counters, stainless appl, 42-in cabinets, big utility room, more. Master is down w Plantation shutters, huge walk-in closet, bath w jetted tub & separate tiled shower. Up are 2 bedrms plus spacious game room. Just min from 121! Great condition, very well maintained!!!