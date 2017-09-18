All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

9837 Castlewood Drive

9837 Castlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9837 Castlewood Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Executive style Townhome with open floor plan. Tile flooring downstairs. Carpet upstairs replaced with laminate flooring! Kitchen Features: Upgraded Appliances w Fridge. 2 inch blinds. Both large bedrooms up have their own private bathrooms, Spacious high ceilings with lots of natural light. Nice floor plan. Back yard overlooks Greenbelt.2 car garage.Community pool Minutes from 121, DNT, Stonebriar Mall. FRISO ISD!Refriferator & Washer & dryer are included.HOA fees paid by the owner.Pets under 50lbs with owners approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9837 Castlewood Drive have any available units?
9837 Castlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9837 Castlewood Drive have?
Some of 9837 Castlewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9837 Castlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9837 Castlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9837 Castlewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9837 Castlewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9837 Castlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9837 Castlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 9837 Castlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9837 Castlewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9837 Castlewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9837 Castlewood Drive has a pool.
Does 9837 Castlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9837 Castlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9837 Castlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9837 Castlewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

