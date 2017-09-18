9837 Castlewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Executive style Townhome with open floor plan. Tile flooring downstairs. Carpet upstairs replaced with laminate flooring! Kitchen Features: Upgraded Appliances w Fridge. 2 inch blinds. Both large bedrooms up have their own private bathrooms, Spacious high ceilings with lots of natural light. Nice floor plan. Back yard overlooks Greenbelt.2 car garage.Community pool Minutes from 121, DNT, Stonebriar Mall. FRISO ISD!Refriferator & Washer & dryer are included.HOA fees paid by the owner.Pets under 50lbs with owners approval.