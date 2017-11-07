9836 De Loach Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great location with desired Frisco ISD. Easy access to Highway 121. Granite kitchen with SS appliances opens to the living room of fireplace. Hardwood floor on Living and Dining. All tiles on wet areas. Face to the community green. Beautiful side yard, Front yard by HOA and HOA paid by landlord. PETS on a case by case basis. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify square footage, room dimensions, school district information and all related information. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address for receiving an online screening invitation from Leasing agent. Applicants pay application fee online, Their information will be protected through TransUnion Smart Move system.