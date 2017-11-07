All apartments in Plano
9836 De Loach Drive
9836 De Loach Drive

9836 Deloach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9836 Deloach Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great location with desired Frisco ISD. Easy access to Highway 121. Granite kitchen with SS appliances opens to the living room of fireplace. Hardwood floor on Living and Dining. All tiles on wet areas. Face to the community green. Beautiful side yard, Front yard by HOA and HOA paid by landlord. PETS on a case by case basis. Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify square footage, room dimensions, school district information and all related information. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address for receiving an online screening invitation from Leasing agent. Applicants pay application fee online, Their information will be protected through TransUnion Smart Move system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9836 De Loach Drive have any available units?
9836 De Loach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9836 De Loach Drive have?
Some of 9836 De Loach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9836 De Loach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9836 De Loach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9836 De Loach Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9836 De Loach Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9836 De Loach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9836 De Loach Drive offers parking.
Does 9836 De Loach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9836 De Loach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9836 De Loach Drive have a pool?
No, 9836 De Loach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9836 De Loach Drive have accessible units?
No, 9836 De Loach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9836 De Loach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9836 De Loach Drive has units with dishwashers.

