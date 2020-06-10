9812 Clocktower Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A very well maintained home. New carpet,Paint throughout. HOA fee and landscaping is paid by the owner. A Safe and Clean subdivision. Two master walk-in closets. Great home for a small family. The App. fee is 21.00 per applicant 18 yrs old and older. The Expeian Credit check cost NOT included in Application fee. Good Credit is a MUST. Credit,employment and rental history checks IS A MUST. No smoking inside the property. LAST SHOWING ENDS AT 8:00 PM. INCOMPLETE APPLICATION WILL DELAY PROCESS FOR DAYS. The yard sign is located in front of the front windows. Service animals size restrictions: must be a NO SHED dog, Maximum one foot tall & weight less than 20 pounds.