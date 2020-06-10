All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:16 AM

9812 Clocktower Court

9812 Clocktower Court · No Longer Available
Location

9812 Clocktower Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
oven
A very well maintained home. New carpet,Paint throughout. HOA fee and landscaping is paid by the owner. A Safe and Clean subdivision. Two master walk-in closets. Great home for a small family. The App. fee is 21.00 per applicant 18 yrs old and older. The Expeian Credit check cost NOT included in Application fee. Good Credit is a MUST. Credit,employment and rental history checks IS A MUST. No smoking inside the property. LAST SHOWING ENDS AT 8:00 PM. INCOMPLETE APPLICATION WILL DELAY PROCESS FOR DAYS. The yard sign is located in front of the front windows. Service animals size restrictions: must be a NO SHED dog, Maximum one foot tall & weight less than 20 pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9812 Clocktower Court have any available units?
9812 Clocktower Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9812 Clocktower Court have?
Some of 9812 Clocktower Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9812 Clocktower Court currently offering any rent specials?
9812 Clocktower Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9812 Clocktower Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9812 Clocktower Court is pet friendly.
Does 9812 Clocktower Court offer parking?
Yes, 9812 Clocktower Court offers parking.
Does 9812 Clocktower Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9812 Clocktower Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9812 Clocktower Court have a pool?
No, 9812 Clocktower Court does not have a pool.
Does 9812 Clocktower Court have accessible units?
No, 9812 Clocktower Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9812 Clocktower Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9812 Clocktower Court has units with dishwashers.

