9713 Beck Drive

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool

Perfect location! Located in the City of Plano and Frisco ISD, close to shopping and dining and easy access to major highways and tollways. The home offers wide open spaces, vaulted ceilings, neutral colors throughout, hardwood floors, tile and very little carpet. Master bedroom down with adjacent flex room that can be used for study or nursery, three other bedrooms up with jack n jill bath and huge game room. Get ready to spend your evenings watching the sunset on the balcony with a west facing view. Neighborhood amenities include community pool and playground. Lease includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.