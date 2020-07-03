All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 19 2019 at 10:59 AM

9713 Beck Drive

9713 Beck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9713 Beck Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
Perfect location! Located in the City of Plano and Frisco ISD, close to shopping and dining and easy access to major highways and tollways. The home offers wide open spaces, vaulted ceilings, neutral colors throughout, hardwood floors, tile and very little carpet. Master bedroom down with adjacent flex room that can be used for study or nursery, three other bedrooms up with jack n jill bath and huge game room. Get ready to spend your evenings watching the sunset on the balcony with a west facing view. Neighborhood amenities include community pool and playground. Lease includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9713 Beck Drive have any available units?
9713 Beck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9713 Beck Drive have?
Some of 9713 Beck Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9713 Beck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9713 Beck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9713 Beck Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9713 Beck Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9713 Beck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9713 Beck Drive offers parking.
Does 9713 Beck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9713 Beck Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9713 Beck Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9713 Beck Drive has a pool.
Does 9713 Beck Drive have accessible units?
No, 9713 Beck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9713 Beck Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9713 Beck Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

