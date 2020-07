Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool

MUST SEE! A great 3 beds 2 baths home in RIDGEVIEW RANCH WEST with an office or space that may be used as a guest room, open kitchen to the living room with granite counter-top and stainless steel appliances.

Home is located close to 121 and walking distance from the community pool for the hot summer days, belongs to the great Frisco ISD schools system.

New carpet was installed less than a year ago.

Refrigerator is also included.

Pets are case by case, NO cats, NO Smoking of any kind.