9424 Braxton Lane
Last updated December 7 2019 at 8:13 PM

9424 Braxton Lane

9424 Braxton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9424 Braxton Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Hard to find one story home in sought after neighborhood with community pool, park and playground. Desirable open concept floor plan is ideal for entertaining or simply relaxing. Enjoy the chef's kitchen complete with granite countertops, travertine backsplash, gas cooktop and large pantry. Spacious master retreat has huge walk in closet, his & her vanities, separate shower and garden tub. 4th bedroom has french doors and could easily function as an office. The formal dining will comfortably seat a crowd. Don't miss the private backyard complete with shade and a patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9424 Braxton Lane have any available units?
9424 Braxton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9424 Braxton Lane have?
Some of 9424 Braxton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9424 Braxton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9424 Braxton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9424 Braxton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9424 Braxton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9424 Braxton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9424 Braxton Lane offers parking.
Does 9424 Braxton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9424 Braxton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9424 Braxton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9424 Braxton Lane has a pool.
Does 9424 Braxton Lane have accessible units?
No, 9424 Braxton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9424 Braxton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9424 Braxton Lane has units with dishwashers.

