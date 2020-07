Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Gorgeous home in west Plano with award winning schools.It features new designer paint color,transitional lighting, remodeled kitchen. Hardwood floors in all common areas. Entertaining galore with covered porch and extended Redwood deck. 3 bedrooms and oversized Master downstairs. 4th bedroom up with private bath can be used as media game room. The entire house is CATS wired and centrally controlled from master closet. Pet is case by case.