912 Brookville Court

Beautifully upgraded 2-2.5 Townhome in East Plano with award winning schools features granite throughout Kitchen & Bathrooms, Over sized shower in Master. Kitchen has dark brown cabinets and granite counter tops. Stainless appliances include gas range, dishwasher and microwave, refrigerator is not included. Lovely outdoor living area to appreciate the beautiful Spring weather. Enjoy private entrance & quiet comforts of living in this conveniently located townhome community. Close to shopping, dining, & easy access to freeways. Outside patio and fenced Yard. Yard and exterior maintenance provided by management. All applicants subject to approval of credit, criminal, rental history, & income screening.