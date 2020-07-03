All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 912 Brookville Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
912 Brookville Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

912 Brookville Court

912 Brookville Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

912 Brookville Court, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully upgraded 2-2.5 Townhome in East Plano with award winning schools features granite throughout Kitchen & Bathrooms, Over sized shower in Master. Kitchen has dark brown cabinets and granite counter tops. Stainless appliances include gas range, dishwasher and microwave, refrigerator is not included. Lovely outdoor living area to appreciate the beautiful Spring weather. Enjoy private entrance & quiet comforts of living in this conveniently located townhome community. Close to shopping, dining, & easy access to freeways. Outside patio and fenced Yard. Yard and exterior maintenance provided by management. All applicants subject to approval of credit, criminal, rental history, & income screening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Brookville Court have any available units?
912 Brookville Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Brookville Court have?
Some of 912 Brookville Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Brookville Court currently offering any rent specials?
912 Brookville Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Brookville Court pet-friendly?
No, 912 Brookville Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 912 Brookville Court offer parking?
No, 912 Brookville Court does not offer parking.
Does 912 Brookville Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Brookville Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Brookville Court have a pool?
No, 912 Brookville Court does not have a pool.
Does 912 Brookville Court have accessible units?
No, 912 Brookville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Brookville Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Brookville Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District