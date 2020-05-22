All apartments in Plano
904 Longhorn Drive

904 Longhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

904 Longhorn Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Charming 4 bed 2 bath home in desirable and central PLANO neighborhood and schools! Enjoy the open concept family and kitchen areas with lots of natural light. This kitchen is fully equipped with energy efficient appliances, GRANITE counter tops and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Relax in the spacious family room with a beautiful brick fireplace and decorative light fixtures lights up the vaulted ceiling. Retreat to the master suite with the luxury updated shower and a HUGE custom walk in closet with Lots of cabinetry space and built in shelves. Entertain in the HUGE backyard that boasts a Beautiful covered patio.
Price includes washer, dryer and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Longhorn Drive have any available units?
904 Longhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Longhorn Drive have?
Some of 904 Longhorn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Longhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
904 Longhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Longhorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 904 Longhorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 904 Longhorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 904 Longhorn Drive offers parking.
Does 904 Longhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 Longhorn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Longhorn Drive have a pool?
No, 904 Longhorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 904 Longhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 904 Longhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Longhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Longhorn Drive has units with dishwashers.

