904 Longhorn Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Charming 4 bed 2 bath home in desirable and central PLANO neighborhood and schools! Enjoy the open concept family and kitchen areas with lots of natural light. This kitchen is fully equipped with energy efficient appliances, GRANITE counter tops and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Relax in the spacious family room with a beautiful brick fireplace and decorative light fixtures lights up the vaulted ceiling. Retreat to the master suite with the luxury updated shower and a HUGE custom walk in closet with Lots of cabinetry space and built in shelves. Entertain in the HUGE backyard that boasts a Beautiful covered patio.

Price includes washer, dryer and refrigerator.