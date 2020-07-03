All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 9024 Mcmullen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
9024 Mcmullen Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 10:08 AM

9024 Mcmullen Drive

9024 McMullen Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9024 McMullen Dr, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great house located in desired neighborhood with excellent schools nearby.Community park, Highway access, shopping mall is nearby. Just completed interior paint. Installed new master shower. Brand new granite counter top. Large backyard, community pool,across street is 114 acre city park. All wood floor upstairs and downstairs. Master down, ready to move in. auto sprinkler sys. ceiling fan in living room. Some new blinds installed this week. To qualify, needs to submit most recent pay stubs, copy of DL and completed and signed TAR lease app form. App fee:
45 dollars each applicant over age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9024 Mcmullen Drive have any available units?
9024 Mcmullen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9024 Mcmullen Drive have?
Some of 9024 Mcmullen Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9024 Mcmullen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9024 Mcmullen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9024 Mcmullen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9024 Mcmullen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9024 Mcmullen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9024 Mcmullen Drive offers parking.
Does 9024 Mcmullen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9024 Mcmullen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9024 Mcmullen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9024 Mcmullen Drive has a pool.
Does 9024 Mcmullen Drive have accessible units?
No, 9024 Mcmullen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9024 Mcmullen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9024 Mcmullen Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District