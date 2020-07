Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool

One story, clean, light and bright, updated home in Plano with excellent Frisco schools. Close to shopping, employment, entertainment, freeways. The home will be ready on Monday, November 4. The owner is The faucets in bathrooms, updating sprinkler heads. Down the street from the community pool. Walking distance to school.