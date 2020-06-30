All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8913 Somerville Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8913 Somerville Way
Last updated July 10 2019 at 6:57 PM

8913 Somerville Way

8913 Somerville Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8913 Somerville Way, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Stunning Home in desirable Russell Creek. Spacious &Bright family room w attractive wood flooring throughout main floor to greet family & friends. Master BR separate with 3 beds in one story Vaulted Ceilings. 2018 Roof, 2015 Fence, 2016 Wood floor, 2015 Energy Efficient AC unit and more. Gourmet Kitchen included New high end countertop with walk in pantry opens to family room. Master retreat double vanities, walk in master closet. Home close to park. Great Location. exemplary Plano West School, Easy access to highways, shopping, dining &recreational activities. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8913 Somerville Way have any available units?
8913 Somerville Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8913 Somerville Way have?
Some of 8913 Somerville Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8913 Somerville Way currently offering any rent specials?
8913 Somerville Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8913 Somerville Way pet-friendly?
No, 8913 Somerville Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8913 Somerville Way offer parking?
Yes, 8913 Somerville Way offers parking.
Does 8913 Somerville Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8913 Somerville Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8913 Somerville Way have a pool?
No, 8913 Somerville Way does not have a pool.
Does 8913 Somerville Way have accessible units?
No, 8913 Somerville Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8913 Somerville Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8913 Somerville Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District