8913 Somerville Way

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

A Stunning Home in desirable Russell Creek. Spacious &Bright family room w attractive wood flooring throughout main floor to greet family & friends. Master BR separate with 3 beds in one story Vaulted Ceilings. 2018 Roof, 2015 Fence, 2016 Wood floor, 2015 Energy Efficient AC unit and more. Gourmet Kitchen included New high end countertop with walk in pantry opens to family room. Master retreat double vanities, walk in master closet. Home close to park. Great Location. exemplary Plano West School, Easy access to highways, shopping, dining &recreational activities. Welcome Home!