8804 Washburn Drive

Immaculate one story property in the desired Highland Ridge subdivision that feeds into some of the best schools in Plano. This prestine home features an open floor plan with engineered wood floors in all bedrooms and living areas. Beautiful tile in entrance & kitchen, & an updated master bathroom. The easy maintenance backyard has enough space for your kids to run around & family gatherings. This friendly neighborhood comes complete with two community pools, park, tennis court, walking & biking trails! Property is only a few miles away from the Legacy West development, & conveniently located in the heart of Plano.This one is a little gem!All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify all.