All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8804 Washburn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8804 Washburn Drive
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:48 PM

8804 Washburn Drive

8804 Washburn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8804 Washburn Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate one story property in the desired Highland Ridge subdivision that feeds into some of the best schools in Plano. This prestine home features an open floor plan with engineered wood floors in all bedrooms and living areas. Beautiful tile in entrance & kitchen, & an updated master bathroom. The easy maintenance backyard has enough space for your kids to run around & family gatherings. This friendly neighborhood comes complete with two community pools, park, tennis court, walking & biking trails! Property is only a few miles away from the Legacy West development, & conveniently located in the heart of Plano.This one is a little gem!All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8804 Washburn Drive have any available units?
8804 Washburn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8804 Washburn Drive have?
Some of 8804 Washburn Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8804 Washburn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8804 Washburn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8804 Washburn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8804 Washburn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8804 Washburn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8804 Washburn Drive offers parking.
Does 8804 Washburn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8804 Washburn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8804 Washburn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8804 Washburn Drive has a pool.
Does 8804 Washburn Drive have accessible units?
No, 8804 Washburn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8804 Washburn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8804 Washburn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District