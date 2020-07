Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in fantastic North Plano location. Minutes from Tollway, 121 and all the fun of Frisco and Plano! Excellent condition. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Open floor plan. Two bedrooms up with 2 full baths and a loft area. Master boasts an oversized shower and 2 closets. Guest bedroom has a large walk-in closet, too. High ceilings, light and bright. Great neighborhood with community pool.