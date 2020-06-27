All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8726 San Bernard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8726 San Bernard Street
Last updated August 19 2019 at 2:58 PM

8726 San Bernard Street

8726 San Bernard St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8726 San Bernard St, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large 2-bed, 2.5-bath townhome with study! Kitchen features gas stove and tons of counter space and cabinets! Stainless appliances, new refrigerator included in lease. Living area with vaulted ceilings, couple with second living space on second level. HOA handles yard maintenance, and features a gated, community pool! Townhome has third room that can be used as study or bedroom. Great location providing quick access to SRT, Stonebiar Centre, great schools, parks, and country clubs! New Lennox, HVAC unit. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8726 San Bernard Street have any available units?
8726 San Bernard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8726 San Bernard Street have?
Some of 8726 San Bernard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8726 San Bernard Street currently offering any rent specials?
8726 San Bernard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8726 San Bernard Street pet-friendly?
No, 8726 San Bernard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8726 San Bernard Street offer parking?
Yes, 8726 San Bernard Street offers parking.
Does 8726 San Bernard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8726 San Bernard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8726 San Bernard Street have a pool?
Yes, 8726 San Bernard Street has a pool.
Does 8726 San Bernard Street have accessible units?
No, 8726 San Bernard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8726 San Bernard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8726 San Bernard Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District