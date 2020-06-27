8726 San Bernard Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large 2-bed, 2.5-bath townhome with study! Kitchen features gas stove and tons of counter space and cabinets! Stainless appliances, new refrigerator included in lease. Living area with vaulted ceilings, couple with second living space on second level. HOA handles yard maintenance, and features a gated, community pool! Townhome has third room that can be used as study or bedroom. Great location providing quick access to SRT, Stonebiar Centre, great schools, parks, and country clubs! New Lennox, HVAC unit. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED