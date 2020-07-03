8704 Pauline Street

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN NORTH PLANO!!! Located on Ohio and McDermott, close to Hwy 121 and plenty of shopping! This lovely home offers many upgrades and plenty of living space with formal dining room for entertaining. New laminate floors, light fixtures, granite counters in kitchen, 42-in cabinets, gas cook top, and SS appliances. Family room overlooks enclosed patio with 6-ft gate. Separate utility room & rear entry 2 car garage. Lease includes the Refrigerator! Washer-Dryer and Kitchen Table are negotiable. This is a must see!