Plano, TX
8704 Pauline Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:05 PM

8704 Pauline Street

8704 Pauline Street · No Longer Available
Location

8704 Pauline Street, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN NORTH PLANO!!! Located on Ohio and McDermott, close to Hwy 121 and plenty of shopping! This lovely home offers many upgrades and plenty of living space with formal dining room for entertaining. New laminate floors, light fixtures, granite counters in kitchen, 42-in cabinets, gas cook top, and SS appliances. Family room overlooks enclosed patio with 6-ft gate. Separate utility room & rear entry 2 car garage. Lease includes the Refrigerator! Washer-Dryer and Kitchen Table are negotiable. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8704 Pauline Street have any available units?
8704 Pauline Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8704 Pauline Street have?
Some of 8704 Pauline Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8704 Pauline Street currently offering any rent specials?
8704 Pauline Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8704 Pauline Street pet-friendly?
No, 8704 Pauline Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8704 Pauline Street offer parking?
Yes, 8704 Pauline Street offers parking.
Does 8704 Pauline Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8704 Pauline Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8704 Pauline Street have a pool?
No, 8704 Pauline Street does not have a pool.
Does 8704 Pauline Street have accessible units?
No, 8704 Pauline Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8704 Pauline Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8704 Pauline Street has units with dishwashers.

