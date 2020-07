Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel fireplace oven

Meticulously maintained home in wonderful well established neighborhood. Close to Russell Creek and Elementary School. Plano School District. This home boasts tall ceilings, has a large formal living area when you walk in that opens up to the family room and large kitchen with huge island! This is a chefs kitchen with double oven, stainless steel appliances and plenty of room to move about. Pets are case by case fees may apply. available 6/8/2018