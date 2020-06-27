8619 Naomi Street

Amenities

REDUCED & ONE WEEK FREE RENT! Executive 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 car rear garage Townhome is minutes from shopping, restaurants, 121 & DNT! NO MOWING! The HOA does ALL the yard work so you can relax! Entertain in open living concept with extensive ceramic tile floors & lots of light. Beds upstairs with granite dual sinks in bathrooms & walk in closets. Features include: stone exterior front, kitchen has breakfast bar, pantry, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances & gas oven range. Wrought iron railing, downstairs study has french doors,a formal living area, knotty alder front door & enclosed private open patio with gas stub. Enjoy the community pool & playground! Available NOW!