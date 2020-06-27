All apartments in Plano
Location

8619 Naomi Street, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
REDUCED & ONE WEEK FREE RENT! Executive 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 car rear garage Townhome is minutes from shopping, restaurants, 121 & DNT! NO MOWING! The HOA does ALL the yard work so you can relax! Entertain in open living concept with extensive ceramic tile floors & lots of light. Beds upstairs with granite dual sinks in bathrooms & walk in closets. Features include: stone exterior front, kitchen has breakfast bar, pantry, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances & gas oven range. Wrought iron railing, downstairs study has french doors,a formal living area, knotty alder front door & enclosed private open patio with gas stub. Enjoy the community pool & playground! Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8619 Naomi Street have any available units?
8619 Naomi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8619 Naomi Street have?
Some of 8619 Naomi Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8619 Naomi Street currently offering any rent specials?
8619 Naomi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8619 Naomi Street pet-friendly?
No, 8619 Naomi Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8619 Naomi Street offer parking?
Yes, 8619 Naomi Street offers parking.
Does 8619 Naomi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8619 Naomi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8619 Naomi Street have a pool?
Yes, 8619 Naomi Street has a pool.
Does 8619 Naomi Street have accessible units?
No, 8619 Naomi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8619 Naomi Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8619 Naomi Street has units with dishwashers.

