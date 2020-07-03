All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:21 PM

8536 Forest Highlands Drive

8536 Forest Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8536 Forest Highlands Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This pristine townhome offers numerous upgrades, and energy saving features! The spacious kitchen offers upgraded appliances, double self cleaning ovens, built in convection,microwave, designer ceramic tile floors, and lots of cupboard and counter space, plus a pantry! Plantation 4 inch shutters throughout and the lighting and ceiling fans have been upgraded. There is a 2 car attached garage with garage door opener. The community pool is nearby, and offers a clubhouse for entertaining. This townhome is conveniently located with world class shopping just minutes away, lots of fine dining options nearby, hiking and biking trails, and easy access to a number of major freeways for commuting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8536 Forest Highlands Drive have any available units?
8536 Forest Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8536 Forest Highlands Drive have?
Some of 8536 Forest Highlands Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8536 Forest Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8536 Forest Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8536 Forest Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8536 Forest Highlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8536 Forest Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8536 Forest Highlands Drive offers parking.
Does 8536 Forest Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8536 Forest Highlands Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8536 Forest Highlands Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8536 Forest Highlands Drive has a pool.
Does 8536 Forest Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 8536 Forest Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8536 Forest Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8536 Forest Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

