8536 Forest Highlands Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

This pristine townhome offers numerous upgrades, and energy saving features! The spacious kitchen offers upgraded appliances, double self cleaning ovens, built in convection,microwave, designer ceramic tile floors, and lots of cupboard and counter space, plus a pantry! Plantation 4 inch shutters throughout and the lighting and ceiling fans have been upgraded. There is a 2 car attached garage with garage door opener. The community pool is nearby, and offers a clubhouse for entertaining. This townhome is conveniently located with world class shopping just minutes away, lots of fine dining options nearby, hiking and biking trails, and easy access to a number of major freeways for commuting!