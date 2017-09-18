8508 Hunters Trace Lane

Amenities

PRIME LOCATION! FRISCO ISD! Gorgeous MOVE-IN READY 2-story town-home in the community of Hidden Creek. Low maintenance life style with sophisticated interior finish. Entry with hardwood floors that carry through the kitchen and nook area. Kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances, double oven and breakfast bar overlooks the living area with vaulted ceilings and natural light. Bedrooms are spacious with a spectacular en suite master bathroom. Enjoy morning coffee or backyard BBQ on your private back patio. HOA amenities with pool and open areas. This 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, upstairs living area or game-room and 2 car garage is a MUST-SEE!