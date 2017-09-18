All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8508 Hunters Trace Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8508 Hunters Trace Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

8508 Hunters Trace Lane

8508 Hunters Trace Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8508 Hunters Trace Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
PRIME LOCATION! FRISCO ISD! Gorgeous MOVE-IN READY 2-story town-home in the community of Hidden Creek. Low maintenance life style with sophisticated interior finish. Entry with hardwood floors that carry through the kitchen and nook area. Kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances, double oven and breakfast bar overlooks the living area with vaulted ceilings and natural light. Bedrooms are spacious with a spectacular en suite master bathroom. Enjoy morning coffee or backyard BBQ on your private back patio. HOA amenities with pool and open areas. This 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, upstairs living area or game-room and 2 car garage is a MUST-SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8508 Hunters Trace Lane have any available units?
8508 Hunters Trace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8508 Hunters Trace Lane have?
Some of 8508 Hunters Trace Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8508 Hunters Trace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8508 Hunters Trace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8508 Hunters Trace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8508 Hunters Trace Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8508 Hunters Trace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8508 Hunters Trace Lane offers parking.
Does 8508 Hunters Trace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8508 Hunters Trace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8508 Hunters Trace Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8508 Hunters Trace Lane has a pool.
Does 8508 Hunters Trace Lane have accessible units?
No, 8508 Hunters Trace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8508 Hunters Trace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8508 Hunters Trace Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District