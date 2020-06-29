All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:38 PM

8304 Gifford Drive

8304 Gifford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8304 Gifford Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful corner lot home in highly sought after Plano schools area (Skaggs-Rice-Jasper). Fully updated with recessed lighting and upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood downstairs and brand new carpet upstairs and a fresh coat of paint throughout the house. This home offers a huge master bedroom and three additional spacious bedrooms with three full baths. Has a huge game room and two living areas and two dining areas. Expansive backyard with 8ft board on board fence, offers plenty of privacy for your family time and barbecues. Location is another asset for this home. Easy access to HWY 121 and less than 10 min. drive to the offices of Toyota, Bank of America, Ericsson, Frito Lay to name a few.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8304 Gifford Drive have any available units?
8304 Gifford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8304 Gifford Drive have?
Some of 8304 Gifford Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8304 Gifford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8304 Gifford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8304 Gifford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8304 Gifford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8304 Gifford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8304 Gifford Drive offers parking.
Does 8304 Gifford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8304 Gifford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8304 Gifford Drive have a pool?
No, 8304 Gifford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8304 Gifford Drive have accessible units?
No, 8304 Gifford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8304 Gifford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8304 Gifford Drive has units with dishwashers.

