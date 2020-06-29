8304 Gifford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful corner lot home in highly sought after Plano schools area (Skaggs-Rice-Jasper). Fully updated with recessed lighting and upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Hardwood downstairs and brand new carpet upstairs and a fresh coat of paint throughout the house. This home offers a huge master bedroom and three additional spacious bedrooms with three full baths. Has a huge game room and two living areas and two dining areas. Expansive backyard with 8ft board on board fence, offers plenty of privacy for your family time and barbecues. Location is another asset for this home. Easy access to HWY 121 and less than 10 min. drive to the offices of Toyota, Bank of America, Ericsson, Frito Lay to name a few.