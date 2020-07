Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE-IN READY! Spacious one story, 3 bedroom-2 bathroom home nestled in a quiet neighborhood. No carpet in this house. Easily maintained. Raised ceiling in living room and master bedroom. Master bathroom has double vanity with separate tub and newly updated shower. Bright kitchen with lots of space and extra build-in cabinets. Gas cooktop with updated granite counter. This house has it all! Come out and see it before it's gone!

Pets allowed based on case-by-case evaluation.