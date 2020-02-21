Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
812 Shannon Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:50 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
812 Shannon Drive
812 Shannon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
812 Shannon Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom in Plano. Granite in both baths and kitchen. Kitchen, entry, and baths have tile. Stainless steel appliances. Close to parks and school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 812 Shannon Drive have any available units?
812 Shannon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 812 Shannon Drive have?
Some of 812 Shannon Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 812 Shannon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
812 Shannon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Shannon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 812 Shannon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 812 Shannon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 812 Shannon Drive offers parking.
Does 812 Shannon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Shannon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Shannon Drive have a pool?
No, 812 Shannon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 812 Shannon Drive have accessible units?
No, 812 Shannon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Shannon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Shannon Drive has units with dishwashers.
