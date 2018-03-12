All apartments in Plano
8055 Windrose Avenue
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:02 AM

8055 Windrose Avenue

8055 Windrose Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8055 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
8055 Windrose Avenue Apt #2124, Plano, TX 75024 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 04/10/2019. No pets allowed. New luxurious and trendy apartments! Just west of DNT close to everything! Pet friendly, brand new! Just a few minutes from major employers like toyota- Impeccable dining and shopping right outside your door! Every amenity you could want. Take a look today-email me for todays pricing and availability! Flat 0 1 507 $1,075 $250 Fullsize, Connection - Flat 1 1 604 $1,265 $250 Fullsize, Connection - Flat 1 1 673 $1,355 $250 Fullsize, Connection - Flat 1 1 702 $1,415 $250 Fullsize, Connection - Flat 1 1 828 $1,610 $250 Fullsize, Connection - Flat 1 1.5 908 $1,665 $250 Fullsize, Connection - Flat 1 1 1,007 $1,699 $250 Fullsize, Connection Flat 2 2 1,051 $1,875 $250 Fullsize, Connection Flat 2 2 1,199 $2,250 $250 Fullsize, Connection Flat 2 2 1,229 $2,340 $250 Fullsize, Connection Flat 2 2 1,263 $2,350 $250 Fullsize, Connection [ Published 7-May-19 / ID 2913236 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8055 Windrose Avenue have any available units?
8055 Windrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 8055 Windrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8055 Windrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8055 Windrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8055 Windrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8055 Windrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 8055 Windrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8055 Windrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8055 Windrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8055 Windrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 8055 Windrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8055 Windrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8055 Windrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8055 Windrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8055 Windrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8055 Windrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8055 Windrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

