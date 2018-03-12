Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

8055 Windrose Avenue Apt #2124, Plano, TX 75024 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 04/10/2019. No pets allowed. New luxurious and trendy apartments! Just west of DNT close to everything! Pet friendly, brand new! Just a few minutes from major employers like toyota- Impeccable dining and shopping right outside your door! Every amenity you could want. Take a look today-email me for todays pricing and availability! Flat 0 1 507 $1,075 $250 Fullsize, Connection - Flat 1 1 604 $1,265 $250 Fullsize, Connection - Flat 1 1 673 $1,355 $250 Fullsize, Connection - Flat 1 1 702 $1,415 $250 Fullsize, Connection - Flat 1 1 828 $1,610 $250 Fullsize, Connection - Flat 1 1.5 908 $1,665 $250 Fullsize, Connection - Flat 1 1 1,007 $1,699 $250 Fullsize, Connection Flat 2 2 1,051 $1,875 $250 Fullsize, Connection Flat 2 2 1,199 $2,250 $250 Fullsize, Connection Flat 2 2 1,229 $2,340 $250 Fullsize, Connection Flat 2 2 1,263 $2,350 $250 Fullsize, Connection [ Published 7-May-19 / ID 2913236 ]